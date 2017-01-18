Memorial services for Jimmie Weber, 74, Hennessey, were held at Union Chapel Church Mon., Dec. 26, 2016. Jimmy Berkenbile officiated. Jimmie died Tues., Dec. 20, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Enid. He married Judy Bailey Feb. 14, 1965. Surviving are his wife, Judy, of the home; two sons of Hennessey, Henry and wife Deanna, and Tracy and daughter, Amy, and her husband Eric Wyant; 19 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, one brother, Eldon and his wife, Thelma, and two sisters, Virginia Willoughby and husband Joe, and Marjorie Shimanek. His parents, one son, Michael, and one sister, Barbara Miller, preceded him in death.