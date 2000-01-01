News Stories
William Carroll will begin the New Year as Managing Publisher for Trail Miller Co., LLC’s four newspapers; The Hennessey Clipper, The Okeene Record, The Canton Times, and The Dewey County Record.
The Hennessey Fire Chief, Bert Gritz, is cautioning people to please be aware of the fire dangers that happen this time of year.
Oklahoma has frequent weather shifts, but rarely does it make a turn around such as in December 2016, when temperatures swooped from 1 degree to the record breaking mid 70s in little more than a we
Sports
Jaylena Ladwig got hot from downtown and Taylor Dunigan provided another solid all-around performance to give Hennessey a three-game win streak entering the Christmas break.
A little bit of showtime was one of the few lively spots in an otherwise mundane win for the Hennessey Eagles in their final game before the holiday break.
Tougher opponents are on the horizon, so coach Brady Page will gladly take a couple of easy wins in December.
Hennessey blasted Crescent and Pioneer last week to move to 3-0 on the season with just one game left before the Christmas break and what will be a considerably tougher January.
Free Local Publications
The NEW Hennessey Community Guide wil be sent out with this weeks issue of the Hennessey Clipper, and will also be available at local business.
Obituaries
Dr. Arthur W. Buswell, prominent Kingfisher physician, soldier, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, passed away Tues., Dec. 27, 2016 in his home. He was born Jan.
Family graveside services will be held at a later date for Ron Cornett, 75, Hennessey. Ron was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on Feb. 6, 1941 to C.F. and Maxine Polk Cornett and died Tues., Dec.
Marion Ozell Caldwell, age 81, passed away Dec. 24, 2016 in Tucson, Ariz. Funeral services will be Sat., Jan. 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Dover High School gym.
