Memorial services for Harold Gene Shaw, 72, will be at 2 p.m. today (Thurs., Jan. 12, 2017) at the First Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Chris Gordon. Cremation arrangements are by Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home.

Harold was born Jan. 26, 1944 in Hennessey to Grant and Lulu Ruth Beaman Shaw and died Sun., Jan. 8, 2017 at his home.

Harold attended Hennessey High School and received his GED. He married Ada Bell Chartier Nov. 21, 1965 in Enid.

Harold served 14 years in the U.S. Navy in Viet Nam. He was listed as missing in action twice during his deployment.

Following his discharge from the Navy, Harold worked in the oilfield until he retired in 2015. He enjoyed working on racecars, buying and selling old cars, driving the streets of Hennessey and sitting at Get-N-Moore visiting with friends. He loved his pets, Presley and Priscilla.

He enjoyed the neighborhood children and loved seeing his own grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Harold is survived by his wife Ada of the home; two sons, Harold Shaw and his wife Paula of Hennessey, and Larry Shaw and his wife Marcia of Waukomis; three daughters, Annette Garcia and husband Raul of Hennessey, Melba Evans and husband Mike of Enid, Melissa LaShare and husband Chuck of Meridian, Miss.; grandchildren, Raul Gene Garcia, Chandra Seiger and her husband Damon, Kamiee Garcia, Tyler Evans and his wife Caitlyn, Garrett Evans and his wife Emma, Hesston Shaw and his wife Mistye, Lauren, Morgan and Lane Shaw, Crystal Anthony and Jason LaShare; great-grandchildren, Brylee and Emilee Seiger, Kayne Garcia, Connor and Carson Schultz, Kole Smith, Racelynn Shaw, Allyson and Adalie Evans, Braxton and Bradley Anthony. One sister, Jerry Atherton of Enid and one brother-in-law Earl Casteel of Hennessey and numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale Shaw and wife Janice, Don Shaw and wife Vera, Larry Grant Shaw, an infant brother; sisters Jyneeta Hillbolt-Casteel, Onalee Dowell; brothers-in-law Butch Hillbolt and Johney Atherton; and granddaughters Allyson and Alexis Evans.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family to help defray expenses.