You can have your shoes back

You know that old saying, don’t judge someone until you’ve walked in their shoes? Well, I wasn’t judging, but when our Editor, Barb, had to take a leave of absence for health reasons, I was forced to put her shoes on. Running the paper isn’t something I ever wanted to do. I enjoyed the small job I had, taking pictures and doing ad design. But when Barb needed me to take on extra duties, I really didn’t have a choice.

