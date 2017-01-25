William “Bill” Jensen, Jr., 80, Poteet, Texas, died Sat., Jan. 21, 2017 at South Texas Regional Medical Center in Jourdanton, Texas. He was born Feb. 19, 1936 in Bison, Oklahoma to William and Dorothy Iven Jensen. He attended schools in Hennessey, Oklahoma before his family moved to Fort Scott, Kan. He married Sonja Caufield. They later were transferred to San Antonio, Texas with Western Insurance Company. Bill retired after 29 years with Western Insurance. In 1985 he bought a farm in Poteet, raising racehorses and numerous other animals. Bill loved being with his children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. He was proud to be able to support them at any sporting event they participated in and was active in their extracurricular activities. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sonja, and his brother, Frank Jensen. Bill is survived by his two brothers, Don Jensen, and Jim and his wife Terry Jensen, daughters, Tracie Jensen, Jana and husband Steve Carpenter, grandchildren, Carrie and husband Joshua Rivera, Ben and wife Jess Carpenter, and great-grandchildren, Octavian Carpenter and Elysian Carpenter. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of the Hurley Funeral Home, Pleasanton, Texas.