Werner Otto Buchmann, 74, Hennessey, died Thurs., Jan. 5, 2017. He was born Feb. 4, 1942 in Gossau, Switzerland, to Otto and Helene Buchmann. He knew farming was his calling, and after marrying his wife, Verena, they immigrated to the United States in August, 1966 to pursue his vision of farming a larger farm than his homeland could offer. Upon coming to America, they started a dairy farm in upstate New York. In 1978 they moved the dairy operation to Stillwell, Oklahoma. In 1996, Werner and Verena moved west and made their final home in Hennessey. He often spoke about how he enjoyed this area, the beautiful sunsets and he could see for miles and miles around. Werner was known as a hard worker, always maintaining his crops and truly loved the farming life. He always shared his farming passion with his family and friends. Werner leaves behind Verena, his wife of 51 years of marriage, three children, Thomas Buchmann of Hennessey; two daughters Barbara Bjornberg and husband Jeremy of Olathe, Kan., and Heidi and husband Jonathan Vanderheiden of Stillwell; his grandchildren, Corey and wife Jenny Brown, Nathan Vanderheiden, Emily Brown, Erika Vanderheiden and Jeremy Bjornberg, Jr.; his brother, Beat Buchmann and Ruth Kaufmann of Gossau Switzerland and many other relatives. Werner was preceded in death by his parents and sister of Switzerland. Memorial services will be held at Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home in Hennessey on Sat., Feb. 4, 2017 at 1: 30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Lymphoma Research Foundation with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.