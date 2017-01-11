Town votes to scrap pool

The Hennessey Board of Trustees voted 3-1 Tuesday night to give up the city pool to help facilitate a bond project proposed by the Hennessey Public Schools Board of Education subject to certain limitations.

The meeting Monday night took two different tracks as the trustees voted to recess their 7 p.m. meeting to attend the Board of Education’s 7 p.m. meeting. During the BOE meeting, city officials discussed with the BOE a variety of issues relating to the BOE’s proposed multipurpose facility.

BOE President Joe Garrison told city officials that based upon the current plan for the multipurpose facility the district needs the area where the city pool is currently located for parking for the new facility. Hennessey Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Woods said that the district would gain 135 parking spaces for the new facility if the district could take control of the area currently housing the city pool. Woods said that the new facility would be a storm safe building with approximately 1,900 seats, according to the renderings the BOE presently had in front of it during the meeting.

