Snow can’t stop 3-Rivers Basketball Tournament

The demons that plagued the Hennessey Lady Eagles early in the season came back to haunt them in the Three Rivers Conference Tournament.

Up by 10 points entering the fourth quarter against Okeene in the consolation semifinals, the Lady Eagles were outscored 25-14 in the fourth to drop a 48-47 decision.

Defeat came at the very end as Okeene’s Maddie Howe sank a shot at the buzzer to give her team the come-from-behind win..

