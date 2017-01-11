Snow can’t stop 3-Rivers Basketball Tournament

Hennessey will get its shot at avenging last year’s loss to Okarche in the Three Rivers Conference Tournament championship.

The Eagles, however, will just have to wait longer than expected for it.

Top-seeded HHS blew past its first two opponents in the tournament at Thomas to reach the finals for a second straight year. The weather, however, forced a halt to the action on Friday, pushing the tournament back.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/