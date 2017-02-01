Sisterly love gives brother a new life

For two years, Lisa Huntsberger attempted to lose weight and lower her protein levels in order to donate a kidney to her brother, Daniel Pratt, who suffered from renal failure. Last fall, Lisa and Daniel underwent final tests at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and on Wed., Nov.23 Lisa was able to give her brother a kidney.

