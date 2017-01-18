The show, and the paper, must go on

For some, this weekend’s ice storm was a mere inconvenience. It meant that weekend plans had to be put on hold until better weather prevailed. For schools and some governmental offices, the weather meant closing down for the safety of our young students and government employees. Several private businesses were also closed as a result of the bad weather. For our area farmers, ranchers and yes those of us at the newspapers however, the show must go on. One of the interesting things about working in the newspaper business is that we cannot take a break when the weather gets bad, in fact work oftentimes increases because we have to be out in the weather, getting information to our readers in a timely fashion about how to handle the situation.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/