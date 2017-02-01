School board plans to call $15.45 million April bond election

The Hennessey Board of Education scheduled a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tues., Jan. 31 and their agenda calls for consideration and action on a resolution to call a special bond election. The meeting was held after the paper went to press, and a copy of the wording of the ballot was not available.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/