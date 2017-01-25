Rural America Trumps The New World Order

When George H.W. Bush addressed a Joint Session of Congress for his State of The Union address in 1991 he declared “A New World Order” should evolve following the collapse of the Soviet Union. And in many aspects a New World Order of globalization, technological advancement, and political alliances did evolve.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/