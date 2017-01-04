Family graveside services will be held at a later date for Ron Cornett, 75, Hennessey. Ron was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on Feb. 6, 1941 to C.F. and Maxine Polk Cornett and died Tues., Dec. 27, 2016 at St. Mary’s Regional Hospital in Enid. Cremation arrangements are by Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home.

Ron served in the U.S. Army in Viet Nam. He married Mary Beth Kilgariff in Enid August 7, 1971.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Beth, of the home; one son, John Christopher Cornett, and wife Michelle of Pryor; one daughter, Kimbra Shriver of Cushing; three grandchildren, Grace and Audrey Cornett, London Shriver; one brother, Mark Cornett and wife Judy of Kingwood, Texas; one sister, Carol Cornett of Riverside, Mo.; one niece, Amy Carlson Long and one nephew, Matt Carlson.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Marilyn Carlson.