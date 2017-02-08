Our legislators discuss recently opened session

The Oklahoma legislature opened its first regular session of the 56th Legislature Monday as state officials got back to work on a variety of issues including an $868 million budget shortfall. We spoke with area officials just prior to the start of the session to get their thoughts and goals for the term.

Oklahoma Senator AJ Griffin (R-Guthrie, Dist. 20), whose district covers parts of Kingfisher, Logan, Noble and Pawnee counties, said that one of her primary focal points continues to be children and family issues.

