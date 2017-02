This is a before photo of the old wooden deck bridge one mile south of Love’s and 1.5 miles west of town. Dist. 2 county road and bridge crew finished the dirt work Monday afternoon. They put on a new concrete deck and Commissioner Ray Alan Shimanek said the bridge has been put on a list for a new one.

