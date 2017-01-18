Okeene Tournament Schedule

Hennessey’s basketball teams will have made four trips to Okeene by this week’s end. The squads played a makeup conference game on the Whippets’ home court on Monday night, then took part in the Okeene Invitational beginning Thursday. The Eagles are the defending champs and the tournament’s top seed while the Lady Eagles are the fourth seed. Following is a complete bracket for both teams

