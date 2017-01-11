Murl Dowell

The funeral service for Murl Lloyd Dowell was at 1 p.m. Tues., Jan. 10, 2017 at Garriott Road Church of Christ with Ray Rose officiating. Burial will follow in the Byron-Amorita Cemetery. A visitation with family was at 5- 7 p.m. Mon., Jan. 9, 2017 at Henninger~Hinson Funeral Home.

Murl was born Oct. 21, 1931 in Byron to Charles Henry and Cuba Nevada (Ball) Dowell and passed away Jan. 6, 2017 in Enid.

He graduated Byron High school in 1949 after which, attending Northwestern University in Alva and Oklahoma State obtaining his master’s megree in education. On June 2, 1956 he married Charlotte Sandstrom in Cherokee, after meeting at a baseball best catch contest where he won first prize, and in his words “His best catch, was his wife.” The couple then moved to Colorado making it their home. Murl worked as a school teacher for 24 years and while at the Air Force High School wrote the hand book for their work studies program. He also was an electrician and could fix almost anything, all-the-while teaching anyone who wanted to learn. Murl enjoyed reading his bible, fishing, watching birds and loved spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren.

Murl is survived by his wife, Charlotte; son, Ken Dowell and wife, Sherry of Hennessey; daughter, Krista Allnutt and husband, Wray of Noble; grandchildren, Chad Dowell and wife, Samantha; Jarod Dowell and wife, Stephanie; Chanelle Dowell and Josh Brown, Trevor Dowell, Farren Allnutt, Josie Allnutt and Willie Allnutt; great-grandchildren, Harlee Dowell, Seth Higginbotham, Jaryn Dowell, Camden Dowell and Adler Dowell; numerous nieces and nephews and his treasured dog, Mack.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Martha, Alice, Ruby and Julia; brothers, his twin Burl, Calvin, Jim, Robert and one infant.

Memorials may be made to In Search of the Lord’s Way with the Funeral Home acting as custodians of the fund.

