Hennessey survived one comeback attempt last week and made sure there wasn’t another. The result was a two-game win streak for the Lady Eagles with the Christmas break nearing.

Hennessey got its first win of the season last Tuesday by holding off Crescent, 48-46, at home.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/