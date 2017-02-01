Lady Eagles have a tough week on court

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
By: 
Michael Swisher

A touch week ended Friday for the Hennessey Lady Eagles with a 37-25 loss at home to Oklahoma Bible Academy. It was the final of a tough three-game stretch that saw the Lady Eagles end the week without a victory. It started Tuesday with a 66-21 loss at Okarche. On Thursday, HHS fell 63-27 at Chisholm.

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/

Category: 
Sports

The Hennessey Clipper

117 S. Main
PO Box 338
Hennessey, OK 73742

Phone: 405-853-4888

 

 