Lady Eagles have a tough week on court

A touch week ended Friday for the Hennessey Lady Eagles with a 37-25 loss at home to Oklahoma Bible Academy. It was the final of a tough three-game stretch that saw the Lady Eagles end the week without a victory. It started Tuesday with a 66-21 loss at Okarche. On Thursday, HHS fell 63-27 at Chisholm.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/