Lady Eagles have tough week

Hennessey’s brutal week that featured five games in six days ended Saturday with a sixth-place finish in the Okeene Invitational Tournament. The Lady Eagles fell short of winning the tournament’s consolation championship in a 39-25 defeat to Sweetwater. The loss dropped the team to 2-3 on the week and 7-7 overall.

