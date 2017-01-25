Hennesseyites participate in inauguration ceremonies

Four Hennessey residents made the trip to Washington, D.C. last week to participate in the inauguration ceremony for the nation’s 45th president, Donald Trump. Area residents Lisa and Shane Voskuhl, Ashley Zielny and Tamara Henderson all made the trek to the nation’s capital to participate in the ceremonies. Ashley and Tammy were able to participate in the event because the Voskuhl’s had an two extra tickets for the event.

