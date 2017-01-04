Hennessey Basketball teams both bring home win against Morrison

Jaylena Ladwig got hot from downtown and Taylor Dunigan provided another solid all-around performance to give Hennessey a three-game win streak entering the Christmas break.

Ladwig scored 17 points and Dunigan 12 as the Lady Eagles beat Morrison 56-31 at home on Dec. 19.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/