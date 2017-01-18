Girls give their all in 3-Rivers Wymore out with injury

Taylor Dunigan made three pivotal free throws down the stretch to allow the Hennessey Lady Eagles to salvage a seventh-place finish last Wednesday in the Three Rivers Conference Tournament championship. Dunigan’s free throws were part of an 11-point effort as Hennessey held off Crescent 39-34 in the seventh-place game at Crescent. The tournament had been delayed to mid-week due to the previous weekend’s weather postponements. The afternoon game came just a few hours after the Lady Eagles were dealt a 56-22 loss at Kingfisher.

