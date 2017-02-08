Girls continue to struggle on court

Wed, 02/08/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
By: 
Michael Swisher

The good news for the Hennessey Lady Eagles last Friday night was they had their highest-scoring outing in five games.

The bad news: It still wasn’t enough in a 52-34 loss at Perry. The Lady Eagles followed it up Saturday night with a 56-29 defeat at home to Class 3A’s 15th-ranked Newkirk.

