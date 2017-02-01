Get involved in your community

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
By: 
William Carroll

Over the past weeks I have made the effort to go to several meetings involving area clubs, groups or agencies. One of the things I enjoy about the newspaper business is having the opportunity to meet and work with so many good people throughout the communities I have lived in who have a vested interest in doing whatever they can to continue to improve their towns.

 

