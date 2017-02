Filing for the Hennessey Board of Trustees, and other municipal jobs in Kingfisher County towns, is from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Wed., Feb. 6-8. There are two town board and the treasurer’s job up for election in Hennessey, and all are for fouryear terms.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/