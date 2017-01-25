Filing for three town jobs is Feb. 6-8 at courthouse

Filing for the Hennessey Board of Trustees, and other municipal jobs in Kingfisher County towns, is from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Wed., Feb. 6-8. There are two town board and the treasurer’s job up for election in Hennessey, and all are for four-year terms. Candidates file at-large for the trustee seats and do not need to live in a certain part of town, but must live inside the town limits. The top two vote-getters are the winners in the election which is scheduled Tues., April 4.

