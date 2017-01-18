Prayer Vigil for Eugene T. Zelnicek, Sr., 80 was at 7:00 PM Tuesday January 17, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was 10:00 AM Wednesday January 18, 2017 at St. Joseph’s officiated by Rev. Ed. Menasco. Burial was followed at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Cordry- Gritz Funeral Home. Eugene was born north of Hennessey on September 7, 1936 to Louis H. and Emma Rose Gabriel Zelnicek and died Friday January 13, 2017 at his home in Hennessey. Eugene grew up as a steward of the land and farmed the soil all his life. At Hennessey High School he enjoyed band and played the coronet. After graduation, he served in the US Army for four years. Eugene was married in 1960 for 25 years and to that union came two sons, Eugene Jr. (wife Debbie) of Hennessey and Jeffrey (wife Alisa) of Edmond. He was then married to Paula Pitcock Zelnicek on May 20, 1995 for over 21 years. Two children were brought into that union, Jamie Fletcher (wife Teresa) of Kingfisher, and Darla Fletcher O’Brien of Hennessey. Eugene enjoyed a variety of activities and employed of number of positions throughout his life. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Church, member of the men’s club, and member of the Grand National Quail club in Enid. In addition to being a farmer he was a butcher, a Hennessey reserve police officer, active with the Pat Hennessey Celebration, owner of EZ Transports, welded at Energy Metering, and served as town administrator for the town of Hennessey. Eugene had a gracious heart and was full of love and compassion. Those qualities helped him raise and love two families. Both families were his life and world. Eugene had nine grandchildren, Meggan McReynolds, Logan Johnson, Grant Zelnicek, Gage Zelnnicek, Kaylee Zelnicek, Braden Zelnicek, Lorynn O’Brien, Lily Fletcher, Dexter Fletcher and eight great-grandchildren. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; one sister Emma Koehn; and grandson Gavin Zelnicek. Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Joseph’s Men’s Club with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund