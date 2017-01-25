Eagles bring home another tournament championship

There was a lot of familiarity in a six-day stretch for the Hennessey boys’ basketball team last week. In a week that featured a makeup game and a tournament, the Eagles picked up five wins in six days and beat two different opponents two times. “It was a weird week for us,” coach Brady Page said. “You don’t play five games in six days very often, but our guys were able to battle through it.”

