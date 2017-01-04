Dr. Arthur W. Buswell, prominent Kingfisher physician, soldier, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, passed away Tues., Dec. 27, 2016 in his home. He was born Jan. 6, 1926, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, son of Albert C. and Enid May Buswell. The family returned to Kingfisher in 1930, where Dr. Buswell attended primary through high school. He played euphonium and was class president while in high school.

Following graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and was assigned as a medic in the China Burma India Theater from 1944-1946. He was briefly captured and tortured by the Japanese, but managed to escape and return to his unit.

Following the war, Dr. Buswell attended the University of Oklahoma, graduating in 1950. He then attended the OU Medical School, did his internship at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Aurora, Colo., and his surgical residency at Wesleyan Hospital in Oklahoma City. He then entered private practice in Hennessey, from 1955-1962. He was chief of staff at Kingfisher Community Hospital in 1956, and superintendent of health for Kingfisher County in 1960-1961.

In 1961, he was made commander of the 372nd Medical Detachment, which was responsible for processing servicemen during the Berlin Airlift. Following this assignment, he was assigned to active duty and was posted from 1963-1965 at Bassett Army Hospital in Ft. Wainwright, Alaska. His next assignment was with the 1st Armored Division from 1965-1967. This unit was called up for service in Vietnam, and Lt. Colonel Buswell was assigned as division surgeon, 1st Infantry Division. His field hospital was attacked during the Tet Offensive and nearly overrun. He frequently flew as Medevac flight surgeon during his tour of duty.

In 1968, he returned stateside and was promoted to Colonel and given a post as Chief of Human Factors, Combat Development Command, Experimentation Command in Fort Ord, Calif., where he was responsible for analyzing various weapons systems and their impact on personnel.

In 1972, he was assigned as Hospital Commander, Reynolds Army Hospital, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. From 1973 to 1983, he also served as a Hospital Commander at Ft. Stewart, Ga., Ft. Lee, Va., and finally returned to the Hospital where he started his active duty medical service in Ft. Wainwright, retiring in 1983 with the rank of Colonel.

During his years of service to his country,he received the Soldier’s Medal, the highest award for valor for action not involving combat, by saving a pilot from a burning plane in 1968 at Hunter Liggett Army Airfield inCalifornia.HereceivedtheLegionofMerit, Bronze Star for Valor with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, and Army Commendation Medal. He also received the Gallantry Cross with Palm and Honor Medal First Class from the Republic of Viet Nam.

Upon his retirement, he once again became Dr. Buswell. He started a custom sawing business called College Hill Lumber, and created many a board foot of cedar, black walnut, and oak timber for willing Kingfisher County residents.

He was instrumentalinthebuilding of the new Kingfisher Library on the south side of town, writing many grants and finding donors. He served on the Library Board for many years before resigning in 2015, and was a member of the Chisholm Trail Museum Board until the time of his death.

His professional associations include Fellow of the Royal Society of Health; member of the Aerospace Army Aviation Medical Association; Association of Military Surgeons.

Dr. Buswell was a life-member of the NRA, Chisholm Trail Museum, and Oklahoma Historical Society. He was not affiliated with any political party, and did not belong to any church, although he grew up in the Methodist Church in Kingfisher, where his mother was at one time a deaconess.

Dr. Buswell was pre-deceased by his mother and father; his wife, Jane (Fuksa) Buswell; three brothers, Albert, Sidney, and Richard (Ted) Buswell. He is survived by one sister, Enid May Bates of Amarillo, Texas; four sons, Arthur Lee Buswell and Cathie Cotton of Temple, Texas; Robert Joseph Buswell and Kathi Krystal of Seaside, Calif.; Brian and Marilynn Buswell of Edmond; and Richard Buswell of Kansas City, Mo.; two daughters, Barbara and David Vauken of Oklahoma City, and Gayla Al-arab of Kirkland, Wa.; 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dr. Buswell was generous in his labor for his fellow man, building the blacksmith shop for the Living History exhibit at the Chisholm Trail Museum; spending many hours on the library board and museum board. He was also a generous donor to many diverse causes, such as breast cancer, heart disease, disabled veterans, and 2nd Amendment causes. His final gift to the community was to donate his body to the OU Medical Center.

Dr. Buswell was much loved by the many people who knew him, not only for his vigor, but for his willingness to espouse an honest opinion when he felt the necessity arose, and to back it up with facts. He was not known for sentimentality, but he truly was a compassionate individual.

A memorial service will be held on Sun., Feb. 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chisholm Trail Museum in Kingfisher.