Don’t forget to renew your special vehicle permits

The Hennessey Police Department wishes to remind those who need special vehicle permits that they are renewable annually and available at the office, said Hank Weber, police chief.

If you are going to operate a golf cart, utility terrain vehicle or other small vehicles on the streets of Hennessey, you will need a yearly permit, said the chief.

