December sales tax return is down 3% The town’s December sales tax return of $87,982 is down 3% ($2,826) compared to receipts from last month’s return of $110,126. This month’s return is comprised of money collected Oct. 16-31, 2016 and estimated sales from Nov. 1-15, 2016. They were down 8% ($6,611) from December of 2015.

Other towns showing an increase for the December return were Kingfisher, 54%; Dover, 49%; Cashion, 22%; Loyal, 1%; Okeene, 10%, and Waukomis, 33%.

