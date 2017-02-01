Couldn’t Help But Notice

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
Editor is back in the saddle again but ...
By: 
Barb Walter

Only problem is that I’m riding side-saddle. That isn’t easy. I might topple over, but I guess I’ve already done that, and many have come to my rescue. I’ve come close to wearing out family, friends, and most of all my co-workers, but we aren’t all out of the woods yet.

 

