Christmas tree take down

There’s a superstition that it’s bad luck to take down your Christmas tree until after New Years Eve, and it’s one that my family firmly believes in.

As soon as Christmas was over, my Mom was ready for the tree to go back up in the attic until next year, but the fact is we just don’t want to test that superstition.

