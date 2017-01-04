Carroll named as new Managing Publisher for Trail Miller

William Carroll will begin the New Year as Managing Publisher for Trail Miller Co., LLC’s four newspapers; The Hennessey Clipper, The Okeene Record, The Canton Times, and The Dewey County Record.

Carroll was previously the Managing Editor for three weekly newspapers in Alabama; The Wetumpka Herald, Eclectic Observer, and the Tallassee Tribune.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/