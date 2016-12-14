Boys win, girls struggle

Both coaches agreed their respective teams had much to work on after Hennessey opened its season with a 60-50 win last Tuesday against Three Rivers Conference rival Cashion. The squads combined for 54 turnovers in the game. “It wasn’t pretty,” said Eagles coach Brady Page. “We had too many mistakes and were fighting foul trouble early. “That stayed with us all night.”

