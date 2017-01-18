Boys compete in 3-Rivers Tourney RETURN HOME CONFERENCE CHAMPS

One day after suffering a hard-fought - and first - loss, the Hennessey Eagles became conference champs. Hennessey built a double-digit lead last Wednesday, then held on for a 60-53 victory over Okarche in the Three Rivers Conference Tournament championship in Thomas. The game was played midweek after inclement weather forced the tournament’s postponement the previous Friday, forcing second-round games to be played Saturday, then waiting for the finals on Wednesday.

