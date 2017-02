Hennessey kept winning games last week as it eyes the end of the regular season, the playoffs and a chance to avenge its only loss.

The Eagles held off a stingy Perry, 55-49, on the road last Friday night then blasted Newkirk 75-27 at home on Saturday to improve to 18-1.

