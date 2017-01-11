Blending into the background

William Crawford worked as a janitor at the U.S. Air Force Academy, mopping floors, cleaning toilets, and generally keeping the quarters of 100-plus cadets spotlessly clean.

Although polite, the young cadets paid little attention to the old man, who moved slowly, and kept to himself.

He was an insignificant part of their world, while they were the future leaders of the country.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/