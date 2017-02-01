The funeral for Barbara Jane Berard, 81,Hennessey, was at 10 a.m. Tues., Jan. 31, 2017 at Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Ed Menasco. Burial followed at Hennessey Cemetery. Barbara was born Sept. 24, 1935 in Hennessey to Elmer and Leona Iven Berard and died Fri., Jan. 27, 2017 at Hennessey Care Center. She is survived by one sister, Pat Bugg and husband Bill of Hennessey and numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Donna Sutton and Peggy Kilian. Memorials may be made through the funeral home to the charity of donor’s choice.